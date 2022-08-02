Virginia camp counselor charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Tae'Sean Atwater has been a camp counselor with Campagna Kids since 2019, including at elementary camps and before-school programs.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 21-year-old camp counselor has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a minor, according to authorities.

The Alexandria Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating Tae’Sean Atwater on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old. Police did not specify whether the victim in question was a camper at one of Atwater's campsites.

"While the preliminary investigation has not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact with other children, Mr. Atwater has been a camp counselor with Campagna Kids since 2019," the police department said in a press release.

Police went on to say that Atwater had worked at various Campagna sites over the years, including Patrick Henry Elementary School summer camp, Samuel Tucker Elementary in the before-school program and George Mason Elementary in the after-school programs.

Atwater is currently being held at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.