BlerdCon: Why you may see Spider-Man, Batman and more walking around this weekend

The term "Blerd" has commonly been used to refer to Black people who consider themselves nerds.

ARLINGTON, Va. — If you spot Spider-Man walking around Crystal City, don't freak out like Jay Jonah Jameson, he is probably just on his way to BlerdCon, a three-day convention that celebrates all things geekdom and diversity. Here's what you should know about it.

WHAT IS BLERDCON?

BlerdCon started in 2017. The term "Blerd" has commonly been used to refer to black people who consider themselves nerds.

The convention aims to give all people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ community a place where they can celebrate both their geekdom and diversity.

WHERE IS IT HELD?

BlerdCon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport.

HOW CAN I GO?

Tickets are still available and can be purchased on their website here. Prices range from $8 - $20 per person.

WHO IS ATTENDING?

Whether you love comics, movies, videogames or television, Blerdcon will have a guest for every kind of nerd.

Guests include:

Actress Karan Ashley

Cosplayers Yeliz, Wreck it Ronnie, Dax ExclamationPoint, Barr Foxx and 8-year-old Violette Verse

Comedian Roxxy Haze

Puppeteer and Magician Scotty Swan

WHAT IS THERE TO DO OR SEE?

From a 24-hour tabletop gaming room and video game tournaments to musical performances and panels, "blerds" are going to have tons of things to do and see.

In the tabletop gaming room, convention attendees can participate in Dungeons and Dragons Adventurers tournaments while people in the 24-hour videogame room can games like Guilty Gear Strive and Tekken 7.

If gaming isn't your thing, check out a panel, such as Nintendo's Greatest Commercials or Caped Crusaders: Cosplaying Past Your Blerdy 30s and Beyond.

You can check out BlerdCon's full programming list here.