Pounds of charred bat meat seized from Germantown man at Dulles Airport

STERLING, Va. — An unusual seizure at Washington Dulles International Airport may have prevented an outbreak of disease.

Airport officials said Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists discovered three pounds, eight ounces of charred bat meat in the baggage of a Germantown, Maryland, man who arrived from Ghana.

Bat is considered bushmeat and is a common protein staple in Africa. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bushmeat is illegal to import to the United States and bats are a known vector species for diseases such as Ebola.

CBP seized the bat meat and turned it over to CDC for further examination.

Additionally, CBP agriculture specialists discovered a combined 12 pounds of tetraplura, eggplants, and turkey berries in the man’s baggage. CBP seized and destroyed the prohibited fruit.

CBP seized and destroyed the fruit products and released the traveler.