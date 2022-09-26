As Hurricane Ian moves towards Florida, so does an elite search and rescue team from Virginia

An elite group of 45 men and women are making their way down south to assist with any search and rescue operations that may be needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANTILLY, Va. — Late Saturday night, as most people were enjoying their weekend, a group of 45 men and women were packing up their gear for a long journey south to assist with Hurricane Ian.

"We're ready to go," said Marc Campet, a veteran member of the search and rescue squad. "This is what we trained for."

The group, known as Virginia Task Force One, specializes in search and rescue operations. This elite squad can help with water rescues, as well as rescues from collapsed buildings.

Most of the people on the task force are members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. For some, this is the first time, they've been called to assist in a hurricane, whereas others have been called on numerous times over the years.

Earlier today, VA-TF1 arrived at their first staging location in Florida as part of the @FEMA response to #TropicalStormIan. The team will secure their cache, get some rest, and start the planning for tomorrow’s activities.@ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/ykqNyw9N1G — VA-TF1 / USA-1 - Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) September 26, 2022

"This will be my twelfth," Campet said. "I've been all up the East Coast. Out to Houston for Hurricane Harvey and New York City for Hurricane Sandy."

The task force is also traveling with a duo of search and rescue dogs named Peter Pan and Poe. These K9s can save lives by sniffing out a person buried alive under rubble.

Meet Peter Pan and Poe.



They are both “search and rescue” dogs. They can find live bodies under rubble. They’re heading down South to help with #TropicalStormIan.



They are definitely good boys. @wusa9 @ffxfirerescue @VATF1 @fairfaxcounty @fairfax pic.twitter.com/6xomiFro29 — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) September 25, 2022

As of Sunday night, the task force had arrived at their first staging area in Florida. When the storm hits, they'll be directed to where they are needed the most.

"It's a lot like our day job here in the fire department," Campet said. "People call and we help them. It's one of the best feelings in the world."

WATCH NEXT: Hurricane Ian forms, forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane later this week