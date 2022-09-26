As Hurricane Ian moves towards Florida, so does an elite search and rescue team from Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. — Late Saturday night, as most people were enjoying their weekend, a group of 45 men and women were packing up their gear for a long journey south to assist with Hurricane Ian.
"We're ready to go," said Marc Campet, a veteran member of the search and rescue squad. "This is what we trained for."
The group, known as Virginia Task Force One, specializes in search and rescue operations. This elite squad can help with water rescues, as well as rescues from collapsed buildings.
Most of the people on the task force are members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. For some, this is the first time, they've been called to assist in a hurricane, whereas others have been called on numerous times over the years.
"This will be my twelfth," Campet said. "I've been all up the East Coast. Out to Houston for Hurricane Harvey and New York City for Hurricane Sandy."
The task force is also traveling with a duo of search and rescue dogs named Peter Pan and Poe. These K9s can save lives by sniffing out a person buried alive under rubble.
As of Sunday night, the task force had arrived at their first staging area in Florida. When the storm hits, they'll be directed to where they are needed the most.
"It's a lot like our day job here in the fire department," Campet said. "People call and we help them. It's one of the best feelings in the world."
Forecast data shows Hurricane Ian getting stronger as it moves toward Cuba, likely making landfall Monday evening. It will then entering the Gulf of Mexico. Ian will produce heavy rain in the Cayman Islands and Cuba.
