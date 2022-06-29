Arrest made in homicide of 32-year-old Fairfax CEO

Gret Glyer was found shot dead in his home on Friday, June 24.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax City Police say an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation of a 32-year-old man found shot dead in his home last week.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court for a reported shooting. Police said an adult resident made a call at 2:57 a.m. about a shooting. There were two children reported to be in the house.

Police said the back door was open when they arrived. Once inside, police found the man had already died from his wounds.

Police said this was the first homicide in Fairfax City since July 2008.

Police identified the victim as Gret Glyer. His family also confirmed his death to WUSA9 and said that Glyer was the CEO of Donor See, a “giving platform” with the mission to “build a global support network for the world's poorest.”

The organization most recently started the Humanity Fund with the aim of providing relief to the most vulnerable.

Investigators have been asking the community for tips about the case. On Wednesday morning, police announced on social media that an arrest had been made.