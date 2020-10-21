Fiber-optic cable malfunction could impact Arlington Public Schools virtual learning Wednesday

APS tweeted about the issues late Tuesday evening and said it is hoping that service will be prepared by the time virtual learning starts Wednesday.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A fiber-optic cable malfunction may cause huge problems for Arlington County, Virginia and virtual learning within Arlington Public Schools (APS), according to a statement from the school district.

APS tweeted about the issues late Tuesday evening and said it is hoping that service will be prepared by the time virtual learning starts Wednesday.

"Our ISP notified us of a major fiber cut in Vienna causing a service disruption for APS. The vendor is working to restore service, but there is no estimate for restoration. An update will be provided in the a.m. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," said APS in its social media statement.

The following provided to WUSA9 was sent to the school district's community:

Dear APS Staff and Families:

Our Internet Service Provider notified us of a major fiber cut in Vienna, Virginia that is causing a service disruption for APS. The vendor is working to restore service, but at this time there is no estimate for restoration.

We will provide an update in the morning.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Earlier in October, a fiber-optic cable issue caused voter registration issues in Virginia, which led to registration in the state being extended to help those who missed out due to the outage.