Arlington Public Library to become 'Book Sanctuary' for banned books week

ARLINGTON, Va. — In honor of Banned Books Week 2023, the Arlington Public Library plans to declare itself a book sanctuary.

Banned Books Week was first started in 1982 in response to a rise of people challenging books in libraries, bookstores and schools. Through the first eight months of 2023, the ALA tracked 695 challenges to library materials and services, compared to 681 during the same time period last year, and a 20% jump in the number of “unique titles” involved to 1,915. School libraries had long been the predominant target, but in 2023 reports have been near-equally divided between schools and libraries open to the general public, the ALA announced Wednesday.

The annual event will happen between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 this year with the theme "Let Freedom Read!"

In an Instagram video, Arlington Public Library Director Diane Kresh announced plans for Banned Books Week.

"That staff and I believe that everyone should read whatever they want, whenever they want, and however they want," she said.

The post includes events, such as banned books trivia night at Quincy Hall and a free discussion and Q&A on Thursday with “Maus” author Art Spiegelman. Maus has been banned in school libraries across the country due to reports of profanity and nudity and its depiction of violence and suicide.

In the video, Kresh added to the plans explaining that during Banned Books Week, the Arlington Public Library will be declaring itself a book sanctuary to ensure that everyone in the community has the right to read whenever, however and where they choose."

"Public libraries exist to serve all residents and be welcoming to everyone in the community," Kresh said. "Arlington Public Library. Always free. Always open. Always for everyone."