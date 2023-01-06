Arlington County begins using AI to handle nonemergency calls

The goal of the cloud-based service is to free up human call takers to focus on emergencies

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Emergency Communication Center (ECC) is now using artificial intelligence to handle nonemergency calls. Amazon Connect is a cloud-based service meant to free up 911 call takers to focus on emergencies.

When a caller dials 703-558-2222, Amazon Connect will answer and provide verbal assistance. The system can answer calls and speak to the caller to provide verbal direction, providing a faster and more efficient response to nonemergency questions. No personal information is stored or shared with Amazon, the county says.

"We are excited to continue to lead the region in implementing responsive and industry best-practice emergency communications technology," said William Flagler, Director of the Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management. "The use of Amazon Connect for nonemergency calls will allow our emergency communications staff to focus on emergencies while providing residents with faster, more efficient, and secure service for nonemergency inquiries."

The county plans to expand the system's capabilities using artificial intelligence. The system will learn to identify and effectively address reasons for calling, such as towed cars, potholes, trail and park maintenance and noise complaints.

The county also plans to connect the system to its online reporting form and update residents on resolving non-emergency issues they share.