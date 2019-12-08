WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Eight people are displaced after a fire started in a Woodbridge townhouse and extended into two adjacent homes.
Prince William County Fire & Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Tilletson Place around 6 p.m. Sunday for a 2-alarm fire at a townhouse.
Firefighters found heavy fire in the first townhouse which then extended to two additional townhouses.
Two residents and one firefighter were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
