WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Eight people are displaced after a fire started in a Woodbridge townhouse and extended into two adjacent homes.

Prince William County Fire & Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Tilletson Place around 6 p.m. Sunday for a 2-alarm fire at a townhouse.

Firefighters found heavy fire in the first townhouse which then extended to two additional townhouses.

Two residents and one firefighter were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

