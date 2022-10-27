7 Fairfax Co. middle schoolers fell ill after reportedly ingesting Delta 8 THC gummies

School officials say the students who ingested the gummies experienced vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech symptoms.

WASHINGTON — Seven Liberty Middle School students in Fairfax County visited their school's clinic after reportedly feeling ill on Thursday. School officials believe they ingested Delta 8 THC gummies.

A letter was sent home to families explaining the situation involving the seven students. The letter explained that the students they believed ingested the gummies experienced vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech symptoms.

Further, three students were taken to receive medical treatment while the others were treated at the school or sent home.

Although officers from the Fairfax County Police Department say that a crime was not committed, the middle school's Principal, Adam Erbrecht, expressed in the letter that there may be disciplinary actions taken.

"We will be using this as a learning opportunity at school to discuss the importance of making good choices. I ask you to have the same conversation at home and remind students to talk to a trusted adult when they are feeling unsafe at school," said Erbrecht.

The principal also stated that he will provide resources to parents to help have, "these critical conversations."

Children get dangerously sick after eating unregulated THC gummies.