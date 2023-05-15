2 staffers attacked by person with baseball bat at Congressman's office in Fairfax, Virginia

There is no word on any motive behind the assault at this time.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two members of Rep. Gerry Connolly's staff were injured Monday when police said a person attacked them with a baseball bat at the Congressman's office.

According to Fairfax City Police, officers were called to the office at 10680 Main St. after receiving a report of two staff members being assaulted.

Connolly released a statement on Twitter following the attack, saying an individual entered his staff's office with a baseball bat and asked to speak with the Congressman. The suspect then reportedly assaulted two staff members.

Both Connolly and the police say the person is in custody. Both of the staff members were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be okay.

Rep Connolly released the following statement:

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."

Connolly is a Democrat who represents Virginia's District 11 since 2009.

"I have the best team in Congress," said Connolly on Twitter. "My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."