Woodbridge pediatrician arrested for sexually assaulting multiple young patients, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia pediatrician has been arrested for the sex assault of two young victims while practicing medicine, according to Prince William County Police.

Back in November 2020, the Special Victims Unit in the Prince William Police Department began an investigation into a reported sexual assault at the Potomac Pediatrics P.C. located at 2296 Opitz Boulevard in the Woodbridge, according to information provided to WUSA9 by the department.

The investigation was into reported sexual assaults that happened between October 2014 and November 2020 by Leonard Lee Touchette, said PWPD.

Police said one of Touchette's victims was a woman who was a girl between the ages of 11 and 17 years old at the time of the reported offenses.

The assaults occurred more than once occasion, during that time frame, according to police.

When WUSA9 asked if there is possibly any additional victims, police said that "we will certainly investigate any allegations that are brought to our attention.”

Touchette has been charged with 2 counts of object sexual penetration, according to PWPD.

Pediatrics Building closed for business on the day of Touchette's arrest. here is their statement below:

"Greetings, We are sad to inform you effective May 17, 2021, Potomac Pediatrics, PC is closed for business, due to unforeseen circumstances. Thank you all for the 29 years of great patients and families. We will forever cherish the memories. All patients will be missed, and we wish everyone the best as years to come. Anyone who would like their child’s medical records please email a request to info@potomacpediatricsva.com or potpeds@aol.com. We will send your records in a timely manner. Best Wishes, Potomac Pediatrics Staff"