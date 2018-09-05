QUESTION:

Is a Pro-Trump billboard taking aim at liberals legit?

ANSWER:

Yes, authorities confirm the billboard in Calvert County on private property.

SOURCES:

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

PROCESS:

Billboard signs definitely push the envelope and take a look at the latest one circulating on social media drawing a lot of attention, taking a jab at politics.

The sign reads "Hey liberals, better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump" then signed below, "From all of your deplorables in Calvert County." It's gotten over 11,957 shares and over 3,500 comments since the May 5 posting to the Facebook page, called Lock Him Up.

WUSA9 researchers went straight to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office to get to the truth on this one.

Captain David Payne confirmed to the Verify team the sign is up in Calvert County located in Huntingtown on Maryland Route 4 near Bowie Shop Road.

Authorities explained to us, the sign and land is privately owned and the owner usually changes the message about every month.

So we verified this billboard urging liberals to arm themselves if they want Trump impeached is legit and while controversial, not illegal. Police say they're unsure how long it's been up on display but the owner does plan remove it soon.

Police also tell WUSA9 researchers that people have voiced personal opinions and concerns via social media and other outlets. Some are offended the sign is up, and some are offended the owner is receiving pressure from others to take it down.

