QUESTION:

An Instagram video with more than 400,000 views shows a woman getting hit by a car while dancing the #KekeChallenge. Is it legit or not?

ANSWER:

It's edited.

SOURCES:

Kari Miller Tweet

Lari Miller Instagram

Steve McClean Instagram post

PROCESS:

Whatever you call it, the--#KekeChallenge, #ShiggyChallenge, #InMyFeelingsChallenge-- is taking social media by storm.

Our Verify team was told a suspicious video showed a woman getting seriously injured. The woman hops out of the driver's seat, starting to dance and getting run over by a white sedan.

The Instagram video has been viewed more than 400,000 times from the woman's accounts alone. But rumors remain--is it legit or visual trick?

Warning the video below contains sensitive content.

A post shared by Kari Miller (@karimiller) on Jul 20, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

The woman identified as Kari Miller of California, mentions offhand in the caption that the video was 'edited' by a friend.

Her friend, a professional photographer and videographer, uploaded the same video with the caption: "When internet challenges go wrong.. (Video is edited! NOT REAL) Be careful when dancing in the street!!!"

Still the young woman has been fielding questions about whether she's actually alive, and tweeted this a day later.

Telling a lot of people today that I’m not dead 💁‍♀️❤️ — Kari Miller (@Kari_Miller) July 21, 2018

In this case, the terrifying video proved to be a prank, but some people are getting seriously injured from this fad. People are trying to one-up the other, jumping out of moving vehicles in a craze dubbed, "Draking and Driving."

The challenge was popularized by comedian Shiggy who filmed the challenge dancing in the street with cars passing by. He didn't get out of a moving car for his challenge, which was shared over 6.2 million times.

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

So the Instagram video showing a woman being plowed down by a car during the #KekeChallenge is that's fake, but talk your teen about Draking and Driving.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA