QUESTION:

Are mosquitoes attracted to a specific blood type?

ANSWER:

Studies and experts conclude yes, this is true.

SOURCES:

Journal of Entomology, The Smithsonian Magazine, Trey Powell: Mosquito Joe

PROCESS:

The DC area has seen rain all week and we know with the mixture of rain and warm weather is a recipe for mosquitoes popping up in the masses.

So our Verify team checked out a buzzing rumor about a certain something that could be attracting them to you.

If you're prone to getting mosquitoes bites, one claim says it's actually based on what blood type you have.

Our researchers took a look at a study from the Journal of Medical Entomology that examined mosquitos attraction to the four blood types of humans: A, B, AB and O.

The study found 83 percent of the the mosquitos favored landing on type O blood, significantly higher than those landing on type A blood that came in second. The research team then checked with an expert in all things mosquito control related.

Trey Powell, business owner of Mosquito Joe agreed with the study saying, "Type O blood is much more attractive.. it is an absolute fact there are certain people that definitely get bit more, so the best thing you can do is stand next to those people so you don't get bit."

Powell also said along with our blood type mosquitoes can sense the carbon dioxide we breath out. And science experts from the Smithsonian Institute said they tend to least prefer type A blood with type B and AB falling somewhere in the middle spectrum.

They also explained 85 percent of people secrete a chemical signal through their skin indicating their blood type while 15 percent do not and those pesky bugs are drawn to secretors.

So we can verify this is true, mosquitoes can prefer one blood type over others.

Our experts said other factors that can attract mosquitoes to you include sweating, drinking alcohol, higher body temperatures, bacteria, and the amount of uric acid you omit.

