UPPER MARLBORO, Md. -- Six Flags America is closing the only stand-up roller coaster in Maryland.

The Apocalypse will close on Saturday, September 8, 2018, the amusement park announced in a release.

More than 1.6 million rides have been taken on the coaster that came to Maryland in 2012. The ride has thematic elements that include a plane crash, fiery explosions and zombies. It also has two high-speed inversions and numerous twists, turns and drops.

“Our wheels are always turning when it comes to new and innovative thrills and attractions to bring to the park,” says Park President Rick Howarth. “The end is near but saying good-bye to Apocalypse will allow us to bring an all-new thrilling experience to our guests in 2019.”

Guests will be able to say their final farewells to Apocalypse on September 8 with special ride times offered to Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite Members and members of American Coaster Enthusiasts.

