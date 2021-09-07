Three zebras on the loose in Prince George's County, animal control says

Prince George's County Animal Control says the 3 zebras are on the loose near the area of Croom Road and Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — They may have stripes but animal control is hoping someone will spot a group of zebras that are on the loose in Prince George's County.

According to Chief Rodney Taylor with Prince George's County Animal Control, the three zebras are on the loose near the area of Croom Road and Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

The group of zebras, often referred to as a "dazzle," have been roaming the area for 3-4 days after making their way of the owner's property, said Taylor.

According to the Animal Legal and Historical Center at Michigan State University, there are several breeds of animals that are illegal to own in the state of Maryland. Animals listed include foxes, skunks, raccoons, bears and others. However, zebras are not one of them. Click here to read the full list.

Layla Curling was getting a snack when she noticed something in the backyard of her Upper Marlboro home. At first, she thought the animals were deer but suddenly realized what was actually walking around her backyard.

"I thought my mind was playing tricks on me," said Layla. "Then I went upstairs to tell my mom, 'there's a zebra in our backyard.'"

Layla's parents said they know someone nearby owns the animals but they do not know who.