The end of an era | The last Kmart in Maryland is shutting its doors

The parent company that owns the struggling retail giant announced another round of closings.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The last Kmart in Maryland will be shutting its doors for good. Located on Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill/Silver Spring area, the store made the announcement on their Facebook page.

“We were gearing up to bring you another season of Kmart fun, but unfortunately that was not in the cards for us," said the company in its post. "This post comes with a heavy heart — It was announced today that we will be closing our doors mid-April.”

Since May 2019, the company that owns Sears and Kmart, Transformco, has steadily been closing stores, citing “a difficult retail environment and other challenges” in a 2019 statement.

SB360 Capital Partners, the company managing the store closings, released a list on Feb. 3 that announced the closing 33 additional Kmart and Sears stores, which included the Aspen Hill/Silver Spring Kmart store, along with two Sears stores in Silver Spring and Glen Bernie. The Sears in Dulles, Virginia, will also close.

The Aspen Hill/Silver Spring store is currently holding a liquidation sale with savings from 10-70%. They have been encouraging shoppers to come in and shop while the sale is going on.

Before the Aspen Hill/Silver Spring location’s announcement, the last Kmart to be closed in the area was the Edgewater store in August 2020.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

The store ended their Facebook post with this message: