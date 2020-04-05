Teacher Appreciation Week: Let's give a shout out to those helping our kids learn from afar

WASHINGTON — Monday, May 4 marks week seven of distance learning for most school children in the DMV. Monday is also the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week. We are sure parents can agree: our teachers deserve appreciation now more than ever.
Teacher Appreciation Week runs May 4-8 and while we can’t be with our teachers, we can send some virtual thank you’s in videos or email gift cards.
Cheers to all the teachers from Bethesda to Bowie who knew a car parade would brighten their students' day.
Thank you to the staff who passed out chrome books in Montgomery and Loudoun Counties.
Here's to the Washington teachers union who listened to parents and struck a deal to broadcast lessons on TV while DC Public Schools works to get more technology to students.
Kudos to the staff who masked up to pass out packets to parents.
Let's show some love to the faculty who creatively celebrated their high school seniors in virtual signing days. Bravo to the music teachers at University of Maryland who got pianos delivered to students' homes.
Even when technology failed, Fairfax County teachers kept working for their students.
While teachers were balancing growing families and their own learning curves, they continued to keep kids engaged.
“I think parents around the world realize how important teachers are and the work you do," said one parent in a Teacher Appreciation thank you video. “And spending time with them — now we really understand what it means," said a dad in the same thank you video.
