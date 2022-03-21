'When Black women lead, we all win' | Supporters rally and gather to watch confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Confirmation hearings for the next Supreme Court Justice will last four days.

WASHINGTON — History is being made in the U-S Capitol. The confirmation process is underway for the first Black woman nominated to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

That nominee is Ketanji Brown Jackson and a lot of D.C. residents are beaming with pride as Judge Jackson is a D.C. native and currently serves as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District.

There was excitement throughout the city as folks gathered outside the Supreme Court and at watch parties.

As always, the Supreme Court was center stage for some spirited debate and rallies Monday. Supporters know there are challenges that lie ahead in this confirmation process but said Judge Jackson is uniquely prepared for the job.

Black law students from Southern University Law Center traveled from Louisiana to celebrate and support Judge Jackson. Close to three dozen students marched toward the Supreme Court holding a banner that read KBJ and chanting “when I say Justice you say Jackson” along the route.

Quiana-Joy Ochiagha led the student rally.

“She's going to go through a lot of adversity, but we're out here to have her back,” said Ochiagha. “I’m full of emotions right but mainly excitement and happiness.”

“Black representation matters - it's only been 239 years,” added classmate Cedric Anderson. “She's overqualified. This matters. This will affect years to come and generations to come. She will be the first, but she won't be the last.”

Among the cheers Monday morning, there was a small but spirited group protesting the nomination of the 51-year-old judge.

“As the pro-life generation we demand we get a justice that supports preborn lives,” said Elizabeth Nogaris with Students for Life of America.

Jennifer Tucker, a D.C. resident was among the crowd of supporters.

“This is a big deal for D.C. and the rest of the nation because we're beginning to have a court that looks more like the nation," said Tucker.

Even Republican Senators critical of Jackson acknowledged in the confirmation hearing that her presence would add much-need diversity to the court. That diversity was celebrated at a watch party at Bus Boys and Poets in Anacostia hosted by the Anacostia Coordinating Council.

But more than who she is, it’s what Judge Jackson has done as a public defender that supporter said will make the high court different in presence and principal.

Stuart Anderson is a member of the Coordinating Council.

“I'm also a returning citizen, he explained. “So I know a lot about the law having spent 20 years trying to get out. If confirmed, there will be a whole different perspective in the highest law in the land. I think most people in this country are rooting for her because she's been working for the underdog.”

“Just because you're standing up for the rights of people who are accused of criminal activity does not make you soft on crime,” said Phillip Pannell ACC Executive Director.

But the supporters said even when that criticism comes, Judge Jackson will handle it – with grace and a smile just as she did throughout most of Monday’s hearing.

“We've always had to sit under fire, smile through it and persevere,” said Monica Ray Vice-Chair of the ACC. “We've been mistreated, misjudged, miscommunicated. So, I can't think of a better candidate to be under this pressure other than a black woman. When Black women lead, we all win.”

According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Senators are expected to ask questions of the nominee Tuesday for 30 minutes based on seniority. The questions will continue in 20-minute rounds Wednesday.