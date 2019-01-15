MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Furloughed and looking for a new a job opportunity? Montgomery County Public Schools is holding an employment open house for furloughed federal employees and contractors on Tuesday and Friday.

Federal employees and contractors who are furloughed can interview and apply for open positions in the schools system. Some of the jobs include, teacher, substitute teacher, maintenance staff, bus drivers, clerical staff and security staff.

What to bring: Resume and federal identification.

When: .Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 45 W. Gude Dr., Rockville

Friday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 850 Hungerford Dr., Rockville