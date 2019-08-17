SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man passing by found an abandoned newborn Friday night in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Pete Piringer said it happened in the 10300 block of Tenbrook Drive.

A man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard a baby crying nearby, police said. He went to investigate and discovered a naked baby abandoned about 10 feet from the sidewalk in the woods.

Piringer said the good Samaritan initially took care of the baby before emergency responders got there.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS provided advanced life support and took the baby to an area hospital.

Piringer said the baby's "prognosis is good" and later Friday night, MCPD said in a release the baby was in stable condition.

She is possibly Hispanic and medical personnel at the hospital said she was likely born just a few hours before she was found.

Anyone with information about the baby is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 (press option 3).

LINK: More information about Maryland's Safe Haven Law

MCPD wanted to remind people about the state's "Safe Haven" law, which means any parent in distress can give up the custody of their baby, no questions asked. Newborns can be left at hospitals or law enforcement stations, and a person who invokes the law is immune from civil liability or criminal prosecution, provided the child is not hurt.

Virginia has a similar law as well as Washington D.C.

This story has been updated with the latest information.

