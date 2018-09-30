MONTGOMERY COUNTY Md., - A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Montgomery County Saturday night. Police now say they are investigating the incident as a domestic murder-suicide.

The Montgomery County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A 56-year-old male and a 53-year-old female, both deceased, were inside the home. The victims had apparent gunshot wounds to their bodies. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to police, they were involved relationship and lived together in the home. Police say they do not have a motive yet.

The identities of the victims will be released once family has been notified; additional information will be released as it is confirmed.

