A box truck driver is being evaluated after his vehicle caught fire at an Exxon gas station in Silver Spring Thursday morning, Montgomery County fire officials said.

The gas station is located in the 12600 block of Old Columbia Pike, near E. Randolph Rd.,

Officials said the fire does involve the gas pump. It has been turned off and majority of the fire has been put out.

The truck was carrying clothes and shoes.

Some lanes are blocked in the area. If you are traveling in that direction, you can expect delays.

