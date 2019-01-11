WASHINGTON — 'Ain't no laws when you're drinking (White) Claws,' except for when it comes to Santa Claus selling them. Here's a quirky law about Santa and alcohol sales in the District.

D.C. law states that Santa Claus can't be used to help promote the sale, service or consumption of alcohol in the District, the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration said.

RELATED: Winter wonderland Christmas light maze is coming to Nats Park

"Any statement, picture or illustration referring to "Santa Claus," including names synonymous with "Santa Claus" to promote the sale, service or consumption of alcohol beverages are prohibited." the ABRA said.

Why? The ABRA said it's to avoid targeting the sale or consumption of alcohol to minors.

"This prohibition is integral to the responsible marketing of alcoholic beverages so that they do not target minors or have special appeal to them," the ABRA said.

It's not just Santa Claus though. This D.C. law said "any statement, picture or illustration referring to Easter, Holy Week, Mother's Day or a religious holiday or religious symbol," can't be used to promote the sale or consumption of alcohol.

But there isn't a prohibition on employees wearing costumes. So while Santa himself can share a drink with you, you won't see him on any holiday alcohol ads.

No, Santa won't be promoting your peppermint schnapps, but D.C. law doesn't say anything about his elves.

RELATED: Hallmark's Christmas lineup has 40 all-new original movies

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.