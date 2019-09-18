ROCKVILLE, Md. — I never learned to ride a bike when I was a kid. Now that I have a 10 month old baby boy, I want to teach him one day. I decided it was time to finally learn.

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association runs adult lessons. Around 15 men and women showed up at their latest Montgomery County training session Saturday morning.

Nathan Baca

Lessons started off with no pedals to learn to keep balance.

“You’re pushing yourself so far out of your comfort zone mentally and physically,” said WABA trainer Annmarie Dinanhansen

Once both pedals were on, some caught on quickly, like Palmira Mengae: “It feels good. I feel like when you’re little, you’re trying to learn how to ride a bike, and you’re just like, whatever. But as an adult to come back and do it, it’s intimidating, but I’m excited. This is good. I’m psyched.”

Palmira Mengae's first bike ride

Nathan Baca

Others, like this reporter, can get a little frustrated, but after an hour and a half of practice in a three hour session, a personal moment 38 years in the waiting: the first bike ride longer than a few seconds.

