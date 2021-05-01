Protesters hold 'vigil' at Sen. Hawley's Virginia home demanding he reconsider his contest for 2020 presidential election results

The group says they stood outside of the home of the senator, chanted, lit candles and left a copy of the constitution at the senator's door.

VIRGINIA, USA — About a dozen activists with the ShutDown D.C. organization held an hour-long vigil at the Virginia home of (R-Missouri) Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday night, to demand that he reconsiders his stance on contesting the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The group said they stood outside of the home of the senator, chanted, lit candles and left a copy of the constitution at the senator's door. They also left messages of voters from the states President Trump claims there is evidence of voter fraud.

Sen. Hawley claims that the ShutDown D.C. protesters went to his house and "threatened" his wife and newborn daughter who were inside of the home because they were unable to travel. He also said that they "screamed threats, vandalized and tried to pound open our door."

"Let me be clear: My family and I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence," Sen. Hawley said in a tweet.

ShutDown D.C. tweeted that they were at the senator's Virginia home to "demand that he drop his baseless contestation of the 2020 presidential election" and to "encourage him to reconsider his attack on democracy."

Sen. Hawley is one of 12 Republican senators who chose to reject and go against the official certification of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Congress is scheduled to count the electoral college votes and approve Joe Biden on Wednesday during a special session.

Several pro-Trump rallies are scheduled in the District this week ahead and on the same day, Congress is set to officially approve the 2020 election results. A "Rally to Revival" will be held Tuesday at Freedom Plaza, according to a permit approved and released by the Department of Interior. The permit estimates 5,000 people will attend, with events running from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Speakers include Cindy Chafian, Matt Couch, Alex Phillips, Bianca Gracia, Rose Tennet and more.