Protesters march, demand delay on vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett on final day of hearings

WASHINGTON — Demonstrators are back outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building Thursday morning on the final day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Protesters started gathering on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court at 8 a.m. and will walk to Hart Senate Building to demand that Senate Democrats insist on a one-week delay before a vote on Judge Barrett's confirmation. Activists are also calling on Democratic leaders to join them in the streets.

The judiciary committee completed two days of questioning and is scheduled to start considering the nomination of Judge Barrett Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Judge Barrett will not be present.

"We should not be taking a business as usual approach by meeting with Amy Coney Barrett and moving forward with proceedings. These proceedings are outrageous and should be treated as such," said Ana Maria Archila, Co-Executive Director at CPD Action. "We're calling on our Democratic leaders to insist on a one week delay — and in the meantime, they need to join us in the streets to tell the public what's at stake here."

The meeting will be held ahead of a panel of law experts and advocates who will testify for and against Barrett's nomination. Senators are expected to discuss the nomination but then push the committee vote on Barrett until next week, per committee rules.

On Monday, 21 demonstrators were arrested outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building ahead of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday morning, United States Capitol Police said.

The individuals were arrested for "unlawful demonstration activities" causing crowding and obstruction with one person charged with unlawful conduct, police said.

Several groups of demonstrators gathered outside of the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of Judge Barrett's first day of confirmation hearings.