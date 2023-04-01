LGBTQ+ youth rally in DC against the wave of legislation targeting their community

Rallies were held across the country as a part of Transgender Day of Visibility.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Hundreds of LGBTQ+ youth and allies rallied outside the U.S. Capitol on Transgender Day of Visibility as a response to the wave of legislation targeting queer and transgender people.

The event organized by Queer Youth Assemble is a part of a nationwide movement called the "March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy".

Speakers from across the country denounced Republican state legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has tracked over of these 400 bills that have been proposed just this year.

The bills vary on issues, including banning transgender students from playing school sports on teams that do not align with their gender identity and access to transition healthcare.



"I really hope that these bills that are restricting puberty blockers or hormone transitions can come to a stop," said Jamie John, who shared with WUSA9 his own struggles with obtaining transition health care.

Others spoke out against legislation that they say forces school administrators to out students that are transgender or gender non-conforming.

Virginia's Governor, Glenn Youngkin, has been criticized for his policy that would require parental approval for students to change their names or pronouns in school. The new 'Model Policies' also ban trans students from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.

Youngkin did not acknowledge Transgender Day of Visibility as did his counterparts in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Governor Wes Moore recognized the day for the first time in Maryland writing in a post, "You should not have to validate your humanity. You deserve to be seen as your whole self. In Maryland, we see you and we love you."

On Transgender Day of Visibility, I say to all the fighters and believes and champions, and I say on behalf of our entire state:



You should not have to validate your humanity. You deserve to be seen as your whole self.



In Maryland, we see you and we love you. pic.twitter.com/4CTju5ZLwg — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) April 1, 2023

Today is #TransDayOfVisibility!



DC is the #DistrictofPride and we are proud to celebrate, honor and empower our Trans residents, community and movement!@MayorBowser & DC leaders support the million's across the world advocating on #TDOV2023 because #TransRightsAreHumanRights! pic.twitter.com/ToXdyVsAvQ — Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs #TogetherDC (@DCLGBTQ) March 31, 2023

Shaplaie Brooks, an activist for LGBTQ youth in Massachusetts, says the messages seen across the country are increasing the pressure that this marginalized community is already experiencing. "One of the biggest issues that we are facing is the inability of trans youth to be who they are. Trans youth are dealing with bullying and mental health and no one is thinking of them," said Brooks.