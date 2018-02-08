WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Woodbridge Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 14700 block of Arizona Avenue for the report of a shooting around 10:38 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene.

Police believe this shooting is not random.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

