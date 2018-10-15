PALMER PARK, Md. -- A Prince George’s County police officer has been arrested and charged with raping a woman during a traffic stop.

Prince George's County Police Officer Ryan Macklin was suspended without pay following the allegations that around 1 a.m. on October 11, he stopped a woman and sexually assaulted her. He was arrested Monday night.

Prince Georges County Police Chief Henry P. Stawinski III said in a press conference Monday evening that despite earlier reports, he doesn't believe the woman's immigration status has anything to do with the motive behind the crime, and rather it was just that she was a woman, alone in her car at a late hour.

Macklin is a 6-year veteran of the Prince Georges County Police Department who was named Patrol Officer of the Month in March of 2014. He was honored with the award for recovering a handgun during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of three of the occupants of the vehicle.

Macklin is charged with five counts of rape and assault.

According to Prince George's Count Police Department Spokesperson Jennifer Donelan, Macklin was in uniform, on duty and in a marked cruiser at the time.

Chief Stawinski showed a video during the Monday evening press conference that he says shows Officer Macklin activating his emergency lights at the beginning of the traffic stop outside of what appears to be a furniture store. Stawinski said before the lights were activated, Officer Macklin pulled along side the victim's car, backed off, moved behind her car, and then activated his cruiser's police lights.

Chief Stawinski III said the information about the investigation was leaked to the media earlier Monday in a "deliberate attempt to undermine" the investigation.

"I am ashamed to come to my community this evening to discuss a matter that was discussed in the media earlier this evening," said Chief Stawinski.

"If I find out who leaked this information, they will be dealt with in the harshest possible manner," the chief said.

Donelan says case leaked to media. Officer suspended. “He is no longer a police officer.” His gun has been taken away. His marked cruiser taken away. @wusa9 — LORENZO HALL (@LorenzoHall) October 15, 2018

Donelan praised the victim for reporting the incident to police within hours of its occurrence.

“Within hours of the woman coming forward and telling us the events of what she said occurred to her, our officer was suspended. He is no longer a police officer. He can’t act as a police officer. His police powers have been suspended. His gun has been taken away. His badge has been taken away. His marked cruiser has been taken away,” said Donelan.

PG police chief @ChiefPGPD says the leaked information hurts the public’s trust in the PD and to undermine the investigation into Officer Ryan Macklin. He’s facing 5 different sexual assault charges. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RSIjykvZPq — Bria White (@BriaWhiteTV) October 16, 2018

Chief Stawinski said the victim came forward with encouragement from friends, coming directly to the District 6 headquarters to report the incident.

"I want to praise this woman for coming forward," Chief Stawinski addded.

Chief Stawinski said they have information that this may not have been the only incident involving Officer Macklin. The chief offered a phone number for anyone who feels they were also victimized by this officer: 301-772-4795.

"I'm very disturbed by these circumstances," Chief Stawinski said. "I'm very proud of the men and women of this institution who work hard, do more what is expected of them daily, to protect this community. This process will play out and I am certain we will arrive at a conclusion that enhances the public trust in this institution."

