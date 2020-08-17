Police said they have arrest warrants on file against Louise Lucas, Portsmouth NAACP President James Boyd, a school board member, and several others.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they have arrest warrants against several people including State Senator Louise Lucas and a few members of the NAACP for their parts in a destructive demonstration at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne on June 10.

Police Chief Angela Greene held a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the independent investigation that police conducted into the protest.

As a result of that investigation, Greene said Lucas and the others face felony charges, and Greene asked them to turn themselves in.

Those charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Felony Injury to a Monument in Excess of $1,000 are:

State Senator Louise Lucas

James Boyd, Portsmouth NAACP Chapter President

Louie Gibbs, NACCP member

Lakesha Hicks, NAACP member

LaKeesha Atkinson, school board member

Kimberly Wimbush

Dana Worthington

Amira Bethea

These people face a charge of Felony Injury to a Monument in Excess of $1,000:

Brenda Spry, public defender

Alexandra Stephens, public defender

Meredith Cramer, public defender

Brandon Woodard

Hanah Renae Rivera

Raymond J. Brothers

Lucas along with Portsmouth NAACP members James Boyd and Louie Gibbs, and Portsmouth School Board Members LaKeesha Atkinson have felony warrants #13NewsNow — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 17, 2020

The protest left the monument in the middle of Court Street heavily damaged. Some of the demonstrators pulled down one of the four statues that was part of the monument.

Greene said the people conspired and organized the destruction of the monument and summoned hundreds of people to the protest, which led to one person being gravely injured.

That person was Chris Green. He was hit by the statue that protesters pulled down. Green spent time at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital before he moved to a rehabilitation facility in the Richmond area where he is working with therapists.

Greene said the independent investigation started after several requests were made to look into the circumstances that led to the destruction of the monument and Green's injury.

She said the Portsmouth Police Department is trying to identify more than a dozen other people connected to the incident.

Portsmouth Police Try to Identify People at Confederate Monument Protest 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13