PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they have arrest warrants against several people including State Senator Louise Lucas and a few members of the NAACP for their parts in a destructive demonstration at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne on June 10.
Police Chief Angela Greene held a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the independent investigation that police conducted into the protest.
As a result of that investigation, Greene said Lucas and the others face felony charges, and Greene asked them to turn themselves in.
Those charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Felony Injury to a Monument in Excess of $1,000 are:
- State Senator Louise Lucas
- James Boyd, Portsmouth NAACP Chapter President
- Louie Gibbs, NACCP member
- Lakesha Hicks, NAACP member
- LaKeesha Atkinson, school board member
- Kimberly Wimbush
- Dana Worthington
- Amira Bethea
These people face a charge of Felony Injury to a Monument in Excess of $1,000:
- Brenda Spry, public defender
- Alexandra Stephens, public defender
- Meredith Cramer, public defender
- Brandon Woodard
- Hanah Renae Rivera
- Raymond J. Brothers
The protest left the monument in the middle of Court Street heavily damaged. Some of the demonstrators pulled down one of the four statues that was part of the monument.
Greene said the people conspired and organized the destruction of the monument and summoned hundreds of people to the protest, which led to one person being gravely injured.
That person was Chris Green. He was hit by the statue that protesters pulled down. Green spent time at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital before he moved to a rehabilitation facility in the Richmond area where he is working with therapists.
Greene said the independent investigation started after several requests were made to look into the circumstances that led to the destruction of the monument and Green's injury.
She said the Portsmouth Police Department is trying to identify more than a dozen other people connected to the incident.
Portsmouth Police Try to Identify People at Confederate Monument Protest
Greene said that investigators are asking anyone with photos or video footage taken on June 10 to send them/it to police through this link.