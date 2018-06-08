MCLEAN, Va. -- A juvenile is dead and another is injured after being shot in an apartment late Sunday night in McLean, Virginia by a 33-year-old woman, Fairfax Police said.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean at Post Tyson’s Corner apartment complex for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two juveniles shot. The suspect, Veronica Youngblood, was taken into custody.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, one of the victims has died and the other remains in the hospital.

One victim remains hospitalized. The second victim has died as a result of the shooting in the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/Sqp9FxERXP — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 6, 2018

Youngblood is being held without bond. The relationship between the victims and suspect is unknown at this time.

© 2018 WUSA