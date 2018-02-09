WASHINGTON -- Christoph Jenkins created The Poet Life pledge to help youth build confidence, boost self-esteem, and boast self-expression.

The goal is to get children communicating through writing and poetry.

“Right now, we’re dealing with a lot of bullying in schools and online in general,” Jenkins said.

Suicide is the second leading reason why young people are dying in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Jenkins is using his company called Poet Life to give kids and teens the tools needed to control their emotions and express how they feel.

“If you pick up a pen, the paper is not going to judge you. You’re not going to feel awkward. You can constantly pick up that pen, right on that paper, come back to it, go live some more life, and then come back and read what you wrote a week, a month, or year ago – like wow I made it through that,” Jenkins explained.

Jenkins and his team are already teaching poetry courses at 12 schools and have partnered with Bus Boys and Poets in Takoma Park to turn part of the restaurant into a classroom.

For 8 weeks, children between 5 and 17 will learn the ins and outs of poetry.

“We want to make sure that our children are affirmed, they’re feeling confident within themselves, and their self-esteem is high,” he said.

