Police need your help locating a missing 33-year-old woman from Prince William County.

Family members told police that Elaha Farzad sent concerning text messages on Oct. 17 which led to them to call police.

Farzad is described as a white female, 5-feet-one-inch tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be driving a 2018, green or turquoise Toyota C-HR with a white top. Elaha is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance which qualifies her as endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

© 2018 WUSA