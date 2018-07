WASHINGTON -- DC Police need your help locating a missing woman from SE DC

Martha Curtis was last seen in the 3800 block of Suitland Road, Southeast Friday.

Curtis is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’4” tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white denim jumper and carrying a purse. She may be in need of medication.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

