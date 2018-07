D.C. police is looking for 13-year-old Bishop Slaughter. He was last seen in the 1500 block of W Street, Southeast, on Friday.

Bishop is described as a black male with a light brown complexion. He is 4’8” in height, 85 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a car symbol, black jeans and black/white tennis shoes.

He may be in need of medication.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

