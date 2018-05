WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Makayla Robinson was last seen in the 3300 block of D Street Southeast on Monday, May 14.

Makayla is 5’5” tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt and white and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

