VIRGINIA – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

Police believe 12-year-old JinJing Ma is in extreme danger and was last seen Thursday leaving the airport. She was in America as part of a tour group from China, police said.

According to police, Ma received her passport just prior to checking in and left her group. She met up with an unknown middle-aged Asian female, who helped her change her clothes. They then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view.

A witness told police that he may have seen the same woman in New York City meet up with the victim and hand her food.

Ma is described as an Asian female, 4’11” tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a black jacket.

Police said Ma was taken by an unknown Asian woman, approximately 40 years of age, with black hair, who was seen wearing a black dress. That woman is pictured on the right in the photo above.

Anyone with information should contact MWAA Police at 703-417-2400

