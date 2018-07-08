An Amber Alert and Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl and her grandmother respectively after they were allegedly abducted, police say.

Angie Caroline Rodriguez Rubio, 12, and her grandmother, Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, of Harrisonburg, Va., were last seen on Sunday in the 2800 block of South Main Street with Hareton Jaime Rodriguez-Sariol.

Sariol is believed to have abducted them.

All three are believed to have been in Sariol's vehicle which was involved in a fire on I-66 in Warren County.

Angie is a Hispanic female with long, curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1”, and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black blouse with flowers, black leggings-style pants and white sandals.

Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” and weighs approximately 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse and a black skirt.

Rodriguez-Sariol is described as a Hispanic male. He is 5’6” and weighs approximately 180 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has a history of infatuation with Elizabeth. Rodriguez-Sariol was last seen at the 2 mile marker on I-66 after involvement in a vehicle fire.

He is believed to be traveling north toward New York. Police say he is driving a white 2000 Volvo tractor trailer, owned by AMG Express L.L.C., with Virginia license plate number 21739PZ.

If you have any information, contact: Harrisonburg Police Department at 1-540-574-5050 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

