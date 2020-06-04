WASHINGTON — The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington mission is to serve families and the community, especially those who need them the most.

"At Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, our mission is to serve our communities and the kids who need us most. Our Club professionals are filling a crucial need, providing childcare to essential COVID-19 employees, on the front lines fighting this virus. We believe that we are stronger together, and feel gratified to be of service to the healthcare community," said Gabrielle Webster, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

With so many of this region's first responders scrambling to find childcare services while managing an unprecedented workload, BGCGW is supporting emergency healthcare workers by providing child care for workers at two Maryland locations.

This initiative will serve essential workers in Maryland as defined by the Governor’s order and there is no cost to hospital staff or COVID-19 essential workers.

BGCGW Germantown Clubhouse

19910 Frederick Road

Germantown, MD 20876

BGCGW Dameron Location

9805 Dameron Drive

Silver Spring, MD 20902

BGCGW has partnered with Holy Cross Hospital, providing childcare resources to healthcare workers at two Maryland locations, so medical professionals can resume the important work of navigating this healthcare crisis.

Here are the details of the COVID-19 Healthcare Worker initiative

Children must be between ages 5 and 12

The hours of operation are from 6:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner provided

Ages 5-12

The program is providing character and leadership development, education like STEM, math and vocabulary games as well as outdoor and gym time.

The program is run by Club Professionals who are staff committed to the BGCGW mission. Many have families themselves and are full time staff, who sought out this special opportunity to serve our community.

All staff involved has gone through a background check and the programs is following all CDC Guidelines such as social distancing with a ratio of 1 staffer to 9 youth.

Club Professional participating in COVID-19 Healthcare Worker initiative

BGCGW

They are performing temperature checks, are washing hands frequently, and wiping down surfaces throughout the day.

Club Professional participating in COVID-19 Healthcare Worker initiative

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

The program opened last week and so far, 30 families are participating.

