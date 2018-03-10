WASHINGTON -- Tuesday marks 16 years since the beltway snipers went on a three week shooting rampage that terrified the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

The sniper shootings

In all, 10 people were killed and three others were critically injured. Some of the attacks happened in Aspen Hill, Maryland, others in Fairfax, Virginia. One man was shot while mowing the lawn and others were shot in store parking lots. Some were pumping gas. One was a babysitter and another was with the FBI.

Among the injured were a young boy going to school and a man leaving a steakhouse with his wife.

They were all killed doing everyday things.

The shootings prompted families to pick their kids up from school to prevent them from taking the buses or walking. Additionally, gas stations put up white tarps to protect their customers pumping gas.

From October 2 through October 24, people living around Washington, D.C. lived in terror.

For Jason Hans, a professor at the University of Kentucky, the anniversary brings back memories of his wife, Irina.

The shooting of Irna Hans

On October 12, Irina Hans spent her night at the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Ukrainian born 26-year-old had only been in DC for five weeks. She was fulfilling her dream of interning at the Smithsonian's American Museum of Art.

She decided to walk home from the Branch Avenue Metro. Hans was shot once in the head, only about 100 yards from her home, according to her husband.

PHOTOS: 2002 DC shooting victim whose case is unsolved

Over 100 local law enforcement swarmed the area, fearing the D.C. snipers had attacked again, killing their ninth victim.

"I have that connection, there's been no progress on the case. It's not going to change my reality, it's not going to bring her back," said Hans.

Hans says he's not closing the door on any possibilities.

A cold case

But in 2003, police said forensic tests on the bullet led them to believe her death was not the work of the snipers. While her case may have gone cold, Irina's legacy is still very much alive.

Hans says it is up to him to keep her memory alive among her friends, family and strangers. Every year, he celebrates her birthday and wedding anniversary.

He hopes that we will eventually see a change in the system, or he fears that violence will continue.

Prince Georges County Police tell WUSA9 that Irina Hans' case remains cold.

As for the D.C. snipers, their terrifying rampage ended on October 24, 2002.

John Allen Muhammed and Lee Boyd Malvo were finally arrested at a Frederick rest stop. In 2009, Muhammed died by lethal injection. Malvo is still serving multiple life sentences.

© 2018 WUSA