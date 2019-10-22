ROCKVILLE, Md. — Almost all of Montgomery County's liquor stores are losing money, according to a new analysis of financial data by county council staff.

Liquor drinkers in the county have long complained about the monopoly on liquor stores, but tolerated them because they thought they were bringing in millions of dollars for schools, roads, and firefighters.

Montgomery County has a unusual liquor distribution system. Every bottle of wine, every can of beer, and every liter of liquor has to come out of a county-owned warehouse, unless it's produced locally.

Beer and wine stores and restaurants all have to buy their supply from the warehouse. Private stores can sell beer and wine, but if you want a bottle of tequila, or any other liquor, you have to go to one of the 25 county-owned liquor stores.

Those county-owned stores, according to the analysis, are losing about $5 million a year. The warehouse, on the other hand, made about $34 million last year.

"I was shocked to find that almost all of the stores lose money," said at-large Councilmember Hans Riemer, in a letter to constituents.

Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Evan Glass, Craig Rice, Tom Hucker, and Riemer have asked County Executive Marc Elrich to explain why the county liquor stores are losing money, and come up with a plan to fix the problem.

"At this juncture, the most financially advantageous approach would be to retain the warehouse but close the stores and allow private stores to sell spirits," said Riemer in his letter to county residents.

"He didn't discover this, it was in our report," said Barry Hudson, a spokesman for the county executive.

Hudson said Riemer has missed the point. "Stores shouldn't close because they're not profitable... We should be figuring out what we can do to make them more profitable," said Hudson.

He said the county's Alcohol Beverage Services department has already developed a five-year plan to make the stores more competitive and more profitable.

Closing the stores and licensing private liquor sales would require the Maryland General Assembly to change state law. But Riemer argues that Montgomery County could instead close the stores and contract with private companies to sell liquor to residents.

