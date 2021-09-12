FOUND: Young siblings missing from Northwest DC safely located, police say

All four missing children have been found, according to D.C. Police.

WASHINGTON — Update: All four missing kids have been found safe, according to police.

MPD was originally searching for four missing kids, but said Sunday that 12-year-old Noel Thomas, 11-year-old Nathaniel Thomas, 10-year-old Noah Thomas and 10-year-old Carline Thomas had been all been found. Kristen Metzger with the Metropolitan Police Department said the children are siblings.

Nathaniel Thomas, Noah Thomas and Carlene Thomas were all last seen in the 2100 block of 37th Street Northwest around 6:30 p.m. on September 11.

Nathaniel Thomas, 11, is described as 4 feet 2 inches tall, between 70 and 80 pounds, with short dread-styled hair. He was last seen wearing a black tie-dye shirt with a shark on it, and gray sweatpants, according to police.

Noah Thomas, 10, is described as 4 feet 2 inches tall, between 70 and 80 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black FILA sweatshirt.

Carlene Thomas, 10, is described as 4 feet 7 inches tall and 70 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing her hair in a bun, and wearing light colored leggings.

Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances of how the children came to be missing.

Anyone with any information about any of these missing kids should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.