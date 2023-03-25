Police ask for help locating missing 8-year-old Gaithersburg girl

Miriam Garcia was last seen on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. outside of her residence on Marshall Street in Gaithersburg.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 8-year-old Gaithersburg girl.

Miriam Garcia was last seen on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. outside of her residence on Marshall Street in Gaithersburg.

She is 3-foot-6 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and black/white tie-dye pants.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Miriam may be traveling to Tennessee with her 40-year-old grandmother, Carla Vanessa Martinez, in a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck bearing Tennessee license plates.

Police say Martinez is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The family and police are concerned for the girl.

Anyone with information about Miriam is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Police have not released any further information.

