Missing

Police ask for help locating missing 8-year-old Gaithersburg girl

Miriam Garcia was last seen on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. outside of her residence on Marshall Street in Gaithersburg.
Credit: Montgomery County Police
Miriam Garcia

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 8-year-old Gaithersburg girl.

Miriam Garcia was last seen on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. outside of her residence on Marshall Street in Gaithersburg.  

She is 3-foot-6 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and black/white tie-dye pants.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Miriam may be traveling to Tennessee with her 40-year-old grandmother, Carla Vanessa Martinez, in a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck bearing Tennessee license plates. 

Police say Martinez is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.  

Credit: Montgomery County Police
Miriam Garcia
Credit: Montgomery County Police
Credit: Montgomery County Police

The family and police are concerned for the girl.

Anyone with information about Miriam is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous. 

This is a developing story. Police have not released any further information.

