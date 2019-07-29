GERMANTOWN, Md. — Daiquan Demar Cook was found safe and unharmed. Thank you for spreading the word.

Police need your help locating a missing 25-year-old man from Germantown, Maryland.

Daiquan Demar Cook was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday leaving his house in the 20700 blocks of Crystal Hill Circle in Germantown.

He is described as being a black male,6’03”, and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has long dreadlocks. He was wearing a red University of Maryland t-shirt and black pants.

Police and family are concerned for Cook’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Daiquan Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24/7).

