GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking the public for help identifying six women seen in surveillance video who stole cell phones from a Verizon store located in the 200 block of Copley Place in Gaithersburg.

Around 6:30 p.m. on July 18, six women entered the store, created a diversion and stole 29 cell phones worth about $24,000, police said.

The video shows the women entering and walking around the store. One of the females is carrying a small child.

While an employee assists one of the women in another area of the store, a woman can be seen entering an open storeroom then stealing the phones.

As the woman exited the storeroom, the employee is seen confronting the woman at which point the other five female suspects overwhelm the employee and then flee the store, police said.

The woman who entered the storeroom and stole the phones may have been pretending to be pregnant in order to conceal the phones, according to police.

All of the suspects wore long skirts, which detectives believe was in effort to conceal the stolen items.

The six suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored minivan.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects seen in the video or the theft to call the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided that leads to an arrest in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

