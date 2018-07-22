OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - A spokeswoman for a Maryland beach town says a woman has been impaled in the chest by a beach umbrella.

Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters said it happened Sunday afternoon on the beach at 54th Street.

Waters says the 54-year-old woman was conscious when the accident happened, but she says her condition is not known at this time. Waters says a Maryland State Police helicopter responded to take the woman for medical care.

Last week, a London woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the New Jersey shore. Authorities said part of the umbrella pierced her ankle and was driven through due to the force of the wind.

