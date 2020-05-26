Police said the accident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — A woman died after she crashed a dirt bike into a car, Prince George's County police said.

Authorities were called just after 9:30 p.m. Monday to Branch Avenue and Naylor Road in Hillcrest Heights on reports of a crash.

The woman on the dirt bike was riding southbound on Branch Avenue when she collided with a car trying to make a left turn onto Naylor Road from Branch Avenue.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car stayed at the scene following the accident, police said.

No further details were immediately available.