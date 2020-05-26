x
maryland

Woman on dirt bike killed after colliding with car in Hillcrest Heights

Police said the accident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Credit: Prince George's County Police Department
A woman died after a dirt bike crash Monday night.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — A woman died after she crashed a dirt bike into a car, Prince George's County police said.

Authorities were called just after 9:30 p.m. Monday to Branch Avenue and Naylor Road in Hillcrest Heights on reports of a crash.

The woman on the dirt bike was riding southbound on Branch Avenue when she collided with a car trying to make a left turn onto Naylor Road from Branch Avenue.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car stayed at the scene following the accident, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

