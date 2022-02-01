Potomac River temperature has hit a new season-low. That means more water main breaks in Montgomery, Prince George's counties

Here are some key steps to take before freezing weather.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from Jan. 17.

We hate to break it to you, but the dropping temperatures in the Potomac River could cause more water main breaks in your area this winter, especially if you live in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Trust us when we say you don't want to deal with a burst pipe or sudden loss of water in your home. So, in order to prevent this from happening and avoid thousands of dollars in repairs, the WSSC is urging DMV residents to seriously buckle down and get their home winter ready.

Before we get down to the nitty-gritty, here's a brief science lesson.

The Potomac River has hit a new low temperature this winter: 35.2 degrees on Jan 30. The river temperature has dropped about 18 degrees since the beginning of January.

According to WSSC, water main breaks tend to increase a few days after the river temperature hits a new low because the colder water takes time to travel through approximately 5,800 miles of distribution mains. This can impact aging infrastructure and approximately 40% of the water mains in WSSC Water’s system are more than 50 years old.

To track the Potomac River temperatures, click here.

WSSC Water crews have already had to repair over 400 breaks and leaks this year in Montgomery and Price George's counties and it would be very unfortunate if you were added to that list.

So here are some key steps to take before freezing weather hits:

Turn off the water to outside faucets, remove hoses and drain the pipes

From the inside, cover any open vents with insulation, plastic or cardboard

Tightly close all doors and windows, repair as necessary to seal out drafts

Insulate and repair outside-facing walls

On colder nights, it's a good idea to open cabinet doors to expose pipes to your home’s warmth

The temperature where water meters and interior pipes are located must be a minimum of 55 degrees Fahrenheit from November 1 through April 1

On very cold nights, let your kitchen or bathroom faucets drip slowly to keep water moving